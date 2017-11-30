Redskins left tackle Trent Williams (knee) active vs Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is active against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night after missing three of past five games with a right knee injury that will require surgery.

Williams returned after sitting out the Thanksgiving victory over the New York Giants. He had played the previous two games after missing two straight.

Dallas linebacker Anthony Hitchens is active after leaving the Thanksgiving loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury. Right guard Zack Martin is active after leaving in the first half against the Chargers with symptoms of a concussion.

The Cowboys will be without linebacker Sean Lee for the third straight game and fifth overall because of hamstring issues.