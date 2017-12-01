UFC's White unsure how long McGregor can stay idle with belt

DETROIT — UFC President Dana White is unsure how long Conor McGregor can keep his lightweight title without defending it.

"That's what we have to figure out," White told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Thursday night, three days before UFC 218 in Detroit.

McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since he knocked out Eddie Alvarez on Nov. 4, 2016.

White said he talks weekly with McGregor, adding he's under contract to fight four more times for UFC.

McGregor made about $100 million for boxing Floyd Mayweather in August. White said McGregor doesn't have a sense of urgency to fight because of the money he made for stepping in the ring with Mayweather.

"He's super famous and super rich," White said. "He's going through what guys his age go through when they get this kind of crazy money. You take some time off, blow a bunch of money doing things you never got to do. When you've got $100 million, you don't need to be in a rush."

McGregor, who has not announced his plans, is in a powerful position as a huge draw in two combat sports.

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press