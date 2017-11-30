Bills brace for Brady, Patriots' latest trip to Buffalo

The Patriots' revamped defence has rebounded by not having allowed more than 17 points in its past seven games after giving up an average 32 in its first four.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is the master when it comes to dismissing the past, whether coming off a win or loss, by insisting he's focused solely on the next opponent. He even balked at saying anything positive about Brady during a conference call with Buffalo-area reporters.

"I'm sure there are other people that can talk about other historical things and our team and the league and our players and all that," Belichick said. "We're trying to get ready for Buffalo, and that's a big task."

A number of things to look out for; the two teams meet again in three weeks at New England:

RED-ZONE FOCUS: The Patriots struggled to produce touchdowns in the red zone early this season. Only twice in their first 10 games did they score touchdowns on 75 per cent or more of their possessions inside the 20-yard line.

That changed in last week's win over Miami, when New England went 5 for 5 with five TDs and no field goals. Including field goals, the Patriots are 18 for 18 in the red zone over their last four.

SUSTAINING DRIVES: The Bills' offence is still struggling to stay on the field under Taylor. He was benched after Buffalo managed 99 net yards and four first downs through 55 minutes in a 47-10 loss to New Orleans on Nov. 12. Against the Chiefs, the Bills combined for 81 yards and four first downs on five second-half drives.

"That's all third-down situations. We had three, three-and-outs," co-ordinator Rick Dennison said. "We need to stay on the field. We know that."

JOB SECURITY: McDermott won't commit to Taylor starting beyond this weekend, while saying he has full confidence in his quarterback.

"My job is to focus on winning games, preparing myself and getting this team ready," Taylor said when asked how he interprets McDermott's mixed message. "I don't necessarily put my mind on those comments."

LEWIS HITS STRIDE: It's been a long road back for Patriots running back Dion Lewis, who missed parts of the last two seasons with knee injuries.

After a slow start this year, he has become New England's most consistent threat out of the backfield. Lewis has had at least 10 carries in the each of the past six games, and leads the Patriots with 498 rushing yards and a 5.1 yard per carry average — both career highs. He's also second on the team with three rushing TDs (also a career best), to go along with one kickoff return for a score.

TURNOVER TIME: In six wins, the Bills have 15 takeaways (five fumbles, 10 interceptions), while turning the ball over just twice. In five losses, Buffalo has four takeaways (two fumbles, two interceptions), while turning over the ball 11 times.

___

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts, contributed to this report.

___

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press