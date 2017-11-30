Jonathan Smith introduced as head coach at Oregon State

Smith joined Petersen's staff as quarterbacks coach in 2012 at Boise State then moved with him to Washington in 2014. He helped recruit quarterback Jake Browning to the Huskies.

Smith also had stops as an assistant at Montana and Idaho. He was a graduate assistant at Oregon State from 2002-03.

A native of Pasadena, California, Smith was a walk-on in Corvallis, playing for the Beavers from 1998-2001. He was on Oregon State's 2000 team that went 11-1 and defeated Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl under coach Dennis Erickson.

A fan favourite during his playing days, Smith ranks third on Oregon State's career list with 55 touchdown passes and 9,680 passing yards. He holds the record for the longest touchdown pass in school history with a 97-yard TD pass to Chad Johnson in 2000.

Johnson was one of those who congratulated Smith via Twitter: "Congratulations boss, you deserve it, love you man," he said.

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said Smith was among the first candidates interviewed following Andersen's departure. He spoke in depth to Smith on Tuesday night and ultimately offered him the job.

"He is incredibly authentic, he's got grit," Barnes said. "He's got unparalleled passion for this place."

Hall's future with the Beavers is uncertain. Smith said he had not yet met with him.

"I feel very positive about the future of that football team in there," Hall said outside the Beavers' locker room following the Civil War loss Saturday, "because I know they've learned a lot and I know they'll be in good hands."

By The Associated Press