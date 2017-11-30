Lindsey Vonn second-fastest in Lake Louise downhill training

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Lindsey Vonn was the second-fastest in training Thursday for the season-opening women's World Cup downhill.

An 18-time winner at Lake Louise, Vonn is back at the resort west of Calgary after missing the stop last season because of a broken arm. The 33-year-old American star had a run of 1 minute, 48.29 seconds to finish 0.15 seconds behind Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic.

Downhills are set for Friday and Saturday, followed by a super-G race Sunday.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was third at 1:48.68. Weirather topped training Tuesday, and scheduled runs Wednesday were wiped out because of soft course conditions.