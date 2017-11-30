Svindal finding his speed with repaired knee on the mend

"He's always had a way of skiing and a way of handling things that are unique," said Jansrud, who won the super-G in Lake Louise last weekend. "He's been winning so much that he knows what it takes. That's what separates a champion from not a champion."

This certainly gave Svindal a dose of confidence: Finishing third in the downhill and fifth in the super-G at Lake Louise . It showed he's on the right path.

Now, he's back at Beaver Creek, a course that always suits his style of skiing. He's captured three World Cup downhill races at this venue, along with a super-G and super-combined event.

It's also the site of a haunting crash. Svindal broke his nose and cheekbone in a 2007 wipeout along the Birds of Prey course when he lost control on a jump and landed in the safety netting. He also suffered a laceration to his abdominal area.

He returned to Beaver Creek the next season and won the downhill and super-G races.

"I've been pretty good here in the past," said Svindal, who turns 35 on Dec. 26.

As for the rest of his resume, it reads like this: Five world championship titles, two overall crowns and three Olympic medals, including super-G gold, from the 2010 Vancouver Games (he was shut out four years later in Sochi).

Just don't ask him about the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics. Still too early.

"Pretty focused on what's going to happen this week," Svindal said.

In his downtime — and especially when he's sidelined by injury — Svindal likes to do some investing. More specifically, jump on board of startup companies that are small and "where you can get a seat on the board and learn about the business," he said. "There are like these serial entrepreneurs who keep doing things because they're smart. I try to tag with them if I can."

Svindal treats working with a company much like competing in a race.

"You have to be on it," Svindal said, "if you want to be successful."

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press