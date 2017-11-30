Woods returns with solid round and good start in Bahamas

The buzz was back. Johnson noticed it when he was on the practice range and noticed a crowd around the putting green.

"Tiger must be there," Johnson said. "Because there's 40 people instead of four."

Golf Channel added an hour of coverage, and Twitter came alive with people curious about the latest return. That included Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors' two-time MVP who played a Web.com Tour event in August. "The wait is over. The wait is over," he tweeted .

Michael Phelps said he was "pumped to be watching" Woods on TV again.

This event doesn't draw big crowds, but most of them were with Woods to see how he would fare in this latest comeback, this one from fusion surgery on his lower back on April 20. Given it was his fourth surgery in three years, coupled with a DUI arrest in the summer that exposed the struggles Woods was having with pain medicine, a day like this seemed a long way off.

Woods said he appreciated the moment Thursday morning.

"I was in my head thanking all the people who have helped me in giving me a chance to come back and play this round again," he said. "There were a lot of people who were instrumental in my life — friends, outside people I've never met before, obviously my surgeon. I was very thankful."

And he was as competitive as always.

Woods delivered his first fist pump on par-4 fourth hole when he scooped a chip that didn't reach the green, and then holed an 18-foot par putt.

While the field is short, the competition is strong with eight of the top in the world at Albany. Woods realizes they have spent the last couple of years playing at a high level that allows them to overcome a few mistakes.

"I don't want to lose shots," Woods said. "I haven't played in a very long time and I can't afford to go out there and make a bunch of bogeys and know that I can make nine, 10 birdies and offset them."

Along with his five birdies — only two of them were tap-ins — Woods had an assortment of tough par saves, including a 10-footer that kept him dropping another shot on a par 5 at No. 11. He finished his round with a belly wedge from short of the 17th green because of mud on his ball, and holing a 6-foot par putt on the 18th.

A year ago, Woods made a pair of double bogeys over the last three holes for a 73 to finish nine shots behind. This time, he closed with pars and was three back.

PGA champion Justin Thomas, who also opened with a 69 in the same pairing with Woods, is among those who have played with him in recent weeks in Florida. Woods said he once played nine straight days.

"It was what I saw when we played at home," Thomas said. "Obviously, taking this much time off from competition is hard. I felt rusty starting after a month-and-a-half, so I can't imagine what it felt like for him. But he played well."

