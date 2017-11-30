Texas safety DeShon Elliott to enter NFL draft and skip bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas junior safety DeShon Elliott says he will skip the Longhorns' bowl game and enter the NFL draft.

The Thorpe Award finalist led the Longhorns with six interceptions as Texas became bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. He was among the team's biggest playmakers on a rejuvenated Texas defence under first-year head coach Tom Herman.

Elliott is the third key Texas player to leave for the draft of transfer before the bowl game.

Junior offensive tackle Connor Williams said he'll enter the draft after missing most of the season with a knee injury. He is regarded as a likely first-round pick in 2018. Running back Chris Warren has announced he will transfer. Warren led the team with eight touchdowns this season.