No. 2 Oklahoma now has to win Big 12 title to get to playoff

Oklahoma jumped out to a 38-14 lead on Nov. 11 after Mayfield threw two TDs in the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half. Running back Rodney Anderson accounted for 290 yards (151 rushing, 139 receiving) and four touchdowns.

"I don't think either side is going to come in and just totally scrap what they do and change it completely up," Riley said. "Both teams have obviously had a lot of success doing what they're doing."

Patterson said what his Frogs have to change is getting off to a faster start and tackling better.

"We did not tackle Rodney Anderson at all in the first half," Patterson said. "And if we tackle the same way, it won't matter what defensive call we have, it'll look about the same way."

Some other things to watch in the Big 12's first championship game since 2010:

FAST STARTS-STINGY SECOND HALVES

Oklahoma has averaged 34 points in the first half of its past five games. On the other side, TCU has allowed only six total points (two field goals) in the second half of its last seven games. Even Oklahoma was scoreless in the second half against the Frogs.

"I think they just settle down," Patterson said of his defenders.

OLD VS. YOUNG

The defensive-minded Patterson is in his 17th season at TCU, making him the second-longest tenured FBS coach behind Iowa's Kirk Ferentz (19th season). The 34-year-old Riley, previously an offensive co-ordinator for the Sooners and East Carolina, is the youngest head coach in the FBS. He took over when Bob Stoops suddenly resigned this summer after 18 seasons.

Oklahoma is the national leader averaging 594 total yards of offence. TCU leads all Big 12 defences, allowing 318 yards and 16 points a game.

IN JERRY WORLD

Oklahoma has split its previous two games played in the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. The Sooners won the last Big 12 title game 23-20 there in 2010, and lost to Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl there two years later. TCU is 2-1 at AT&T Stadium, all of those regular season games, the last in 2013.

Mayfield has played there twice , in a Texas state high school championship game and against Baylor when he was a freshman at Texas Tech.

EXTRA POINTS

Oklahoma is 7-1 in its Big 12 title game appearances. TCU is playing in its first conference championship game in any league. ... TCU senior safety Nick Orr is expected to serve as a captain even though he won't be able to play until the second half because of a Big 12-imposed suspension for throwing a punch during a sideline scuffle against Baylor last week.

BOESEN'S BACK

TCU DE Mat Boesen had a school-record 5 1/2 sacks against Baylor and has a sack in all but one of the last seven games. The game he didn't was against Oklahoma, when he was ejected early in the second quarter after kicking at two linemen while trying to get off the ground.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press