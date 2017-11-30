Saquon Barkley, Josey Jewell receive top honours in Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has been named offensive player of the year in the Big Ten and Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell is defensive player of the year.

The two were honoured Thursday as the Big Ten announced its football specialty awards.

Barkley ranks first in the conference and second nationally with an average of 179.5 all-purpose yards per game. Jewell was the only player in the Big Ten to average better than 10 tackles a game.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, who averaged a Big Ten-leading 150 yards per game, is freshman of the year. Wisconsin's Paul Chryst, whose Badgers are unbeaten and No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, is coach of the year.