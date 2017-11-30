Akron, Toledo meet for Mid-American Conference title

Akron (7-5, 6-2 MAC) vs. Toledo (10-2, 7-1), Mid-American Championship in Detroit, Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

Line: Toledo by 18.

Series record: Toledo leads 11-9

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Rockets are making their first appearance in the title game since 2004, when they beat Miami in the inaugural championship held at Ford Field. Toledo has to guard against overconfidence after drubbing Akron 48-21 on Oct. 21. The Zips haven't been in the title game since 2005. Both schools are expected to accept bowl invitations.

KEY MATCHUP

Toledo's defence against Akron redshirt freshman QB Kato Nelson, who may make his fourth straight start filling in for suspended senior Thomas Woodson. Nelson is a dual threat and will challenge Toledo's linebackers and secondary to remain disciplined when he gets outside the pocket. Nelson has completed 53 of 107 passes for 732 yards and six touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Akron: LB Ulysees Gilbert III leads the Zips with 118 tackles and five sacks. In last week's win over rival Kent State, Gilbert finished with 14 tackles, three for loss, and he returned a fumble 40 yards for a TD on the final play of the first half. He has three other career TDs — two on interceptions and one on a punt return.

TOLEDO: QB Logan Woodside has passed for 3,451 yards with 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He's the school record holder in yards passing (10,083) , TDs (89) and 300-yard games (16).