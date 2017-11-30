Las Palmas makes another coaching change, fires Ayestaran

MADRID — Struggling Spanish team Las Palmas is looking for its third coach of the season after firing Pako Ayestaran two months after hiring him.

Ayestaran was let go after Las Palmas lost 3-2 to Deportivo La Coruna in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. It still advanced to the last 16 because it had won the first leg 4-1.

Las Palmas said Paquito Ortiz, who was already working at the club, will be the interim coach.

Ayestaran coached the club in nine games, losing seven. He won one match.