Stars of South American champions Gremio eye European move

SAO PAULO — Forward Luan and midfielder Arthur led Brazil's Gremio to the Copa Libertadores title on Wednesday and want to play in the FIFA Club World Cup in December. After that, they seem keen to move when the European transfer window re-opens.

Luan scored eight goals for the Brazilians in the prestigious South American club tournament — including a stunning strike in the second leg of the final against Lanus in Buenos Aires — after almost moving to Russia's Spartak Moscow.

Chosen as best player of the tournament and a people's favourite to be in the Brazil squad in the 2018 World Cup, the 24-year-old Luan is looking at other opportunities.

"In the middle of the year I chose not to go to Russia, I wanted to stay here because I knew how good this group (of players) was," Luan said at La Fortaleza stadium after the 2-1 victory over Lanus in the second leg. Gremio won the first leg 1-0 in Porto Alegre last week