Everton hires Sam Allardyce as manager on 18-month deal

"His strong leadership will bring great motivation and get the best out of players," Moshiri said of Allardyce. "Sam understands the long-term ambitions we have for this great club and I know he is a man who gives it his all and is focused 24 hours a day on the club."

Marco Silva appeared to be the No. 1 choice of Moshiri, but Watford refused to let its manager go. Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paul Fonseca were also linked with the job.

Allardyce was interviewed three weeks ago, but initially ruled himself out of the running. Given what he said six months ago, it's a surprise he put himself in contention in the first place.

In leaving Palace, Allardyce said he wanted "to travel and also spend more time with my family and grandchildren without the huge pressure that comes with being a football manager."

"I have no ambitions to take another job," he added at the time, "I simply want to be able to enjoy all the things you cannot really enjoy with the 24/7 demands of managing any football club, let alone one in the Premier League."

Now, he is back in the world's most-watched league and in a pressure-filled role, at the biggest club he has managed in a 26-year managerial career that has also included spells at Newcastle, West Ham, Blackburn and Bolton.

His first job will be to fix Everton's defence, which is the third-most porous in the Premier League after conceding 28 goals so far. Allardyce is known to prioritize clean sheets above anything, and work from there.

Further forward, Allardyce will need to get Everton scoring more, something the team has struggled to do since selling Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for 75 million pounds ($97 million) during the summer.

The summer arrival of three playmakers — Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen — left Koeman with too many similar players in attacking midfield. Rooney came on a free transfer in a sentimental return to his boyhood team but struggled to make a real impact before scoring a spectacular hat trick in the 4-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday, in front of the watching Allardyce.

Rooney had been dropped to the bench for recent games under interim manager David Unsworth. Yet Allardyce showed during his ill-fated 67-day spell in charge of England last year that he thinks highly of Rooney. The former Man United captain could, therefore, still have a key role to play this season.

Expect Allardyce to sign defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window, and maybe a striker, as he bids to extend Everton's top-flight presence to a 64th straight season.

His first game in charge is against Huddersfield on Saturday.

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press