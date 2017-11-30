Moorhead: Foundation set for success at Mississippi State

In all his conversations, Moorhead's name kept coming up.

Cohen said he isn't worried that Moorhead doesn't have any head coaching experience at the FBS level. Mullen didn't have head coaching experience at any level when he was hired by the Bulldogs nine years ago.

"We weren't looking for a co-ordinator, we weren't looking for a head coach, we're looking for the best fit for Mississippi State University," Cohen said. "And if you're looking for the best fit, you can't exclude anybody. You can't take anybody off the table."

Penn State coach James Franklin hired Moorhead after the 2015 season to bring his creative spread offence to State College, and it has helped the Nittany Lions post a 21-5 record over the last two seasons.

Several Mississippi State players were at Thursday's news conference. Moorhead met with the team before being introduced and running back Kylin Hill said the connection was instant.

"The entire offence, they're ready to go," Hill said. "We're really excited about this hire."

Before arriving at Penn State, Moorhead was head coach at FCS Fordham University in New York. He went 38-13 at his alma mater with three playoff appearances in four years. The Rams have made only two other playoff appearances since moving up to Division I in 1989.

The Pittsburgh native also has been offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach at Connecticut and Akron.

Moorhead received a warm welcome when he arrived in Starkville on Wednesday night and was greeted by several hundred fans at the airport. He even went downtown to one of the student hot spots and served some cheese fries to patrons.

He said the passion of the fans in Starkville was one of many reasons taking the job was an easy choice.

"They were pretty fired up — getting some fries and having a good ol' time visiting with the head ball coach," Moorhead said.

