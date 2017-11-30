No. 4 Auburn faces No. 6 Georgia in rematch for SEC title

No. 4 Auburn (10-2, 7-1 SEC, CFP No. 4) vs. No. 6 Georgia (11-1, 7-1, CFP No 6) in Atlanta, Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Auburn by 2 1/2.

Series record: Georgia leads 57-56-8.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The winner is essentially guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff. Both went 8-5 a year ago, and Auburn looked down and out this season after squandering a 20-point lead at LSU. The Tigers bounced back from that excruciating loss with a five-game winning streak, which included a 40-17 rout of Georgia three weeks ago, when the Bulldogs were sitting atop the CFP rankings, and a 26-14 victory over then-No. 1 Alabama last Saturday.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel vs. Auburn's defensive front. In the last meeting, the Tigers shut down Georgia's running game, which leads the SEC with an average of 265.67 yards per game. Chubb managed 27 yards on 11 carries, while Michel was held to 21 yards on nine carries. They'll need some help from their offensive line, which must do a better job against a stellar Auburn front led by OLB/DE Jeff Holland.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Auburn: RB Kerryon Johnson. He went out late in the Alabama game with a shoulder injury, and it's not known if he'll be able to play. Even if he does try to go, his effectiveness may be limited. That would be a huge blow to Auburn's running game, which was powered by Johnson's 1,276 yards and 17 touchdowns. Kam Martin, Malik Miller and Devan Barrett (who have rushed for a combined 620 yards) would have to step up.

Georgia: LB Roquan Smith. A finalist for three national awards, the 225-pound junior leads a Georgia defence that has allowed just 13.8 points per game. He's also eager for redemption after the Bulldogs were torched for 488 yards (237 rushing) by Auburn.