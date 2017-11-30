Former US Open finalist Vinci announces retirement plan

ROME — Former U.S. Open finalist Roberta Vinci will retire from tennis after the Italian Open in May.
The 34-year-old Vinci made the announcement on Twitter and in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport.
She said she decided to retire midseason after struggling with injuries this year, which dropped her ranking to No. 117.
Vinci will enter qualifying for the Australian Open in January "with the goal of arriving in Rome in form. I want to go out with a bang."
At the 2015 U.S. Open, Vinci upset Serena Williams in the semifinals to prevent the American from completing a calendar-year Grand Slam. She lost the final to another Italian, Flavia Pennetta.
Vinci was ranked No. 1 in doubles and completed a career Grand Slam with partner Sara Errani.
(This story has been corrected to show that Vinci beat Serena Williams in the U.S. Open semifinals in 2015, not 2010.)
By The Associated Press
