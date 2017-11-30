Redblacks sign Sinopoli to two-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed Canadian receiver Brad Sinopoli to a two-year contract extension.

Sinopoli is coming off three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and was a key piece of Ottawa's Grey Cup championship in 2016, in which he was named Most Valuable Canadian.

"Brad has been a big part of this team both on and off the field since he came here and we're looking forward to having him back," Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins said in a statement. "We could not envision heading into the 2018 season without Brad Sinopoli."

In a 2017 season cut short by injury, Sinopoli had 91 catches for 1,009 yards and three touchdowns.