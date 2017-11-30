Bombers sign K Medlock to 1-year contract

The 34-year-old placekicker and punter described his second season with the Bombers as "hot and cold."

He admitted he came into the season not as refreshed and healthy as usual, saying the birth of son Braxton last January threw him off his fitness and rest schedule.

He was also "dinged up" in the middle of the season and avoided kicking in practice for a week and a half so he'd be good for games.

He made 56 of 70 field goals (80 per cent), last among eight qualifying kickers. His new career-high punting average of 43.7 yards was tied for eighth with Calgary's Rob Maver, but his net punting average of 35.2 yards was third after Ottawa's Brett Maher (36.2) and Maver's 35.6.

He hit game-winning field goals against Saskatchewan and Montreal and connected on two last-minute field goals in a victory over Ottawa. He missed a potential winning kick versus Toronto, but said the ball had been moved by officials after it was first spotted. That threw off the setup, something he'll learn from.

After missing all three field-goal tries and a convert in a Sept. 30 win over Edmonton, Medlock then tied the club record he already shared with Trevor Kennerd with seven field goals in an Oct. 28 loss to B.C.

In his first season with Winnipeg, the UCLA product was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and all-star kicker after hitting a league-record 60 field goals. He also set a new franchise mark with 227 points, tied the Winnipeg record for longest field goal at 58 yards and established a career-high punting average of 42.7 yards.

Overall, Medlock has made 116 of 138 field-goal attempts (84.1 per cent) and is 88-for-89 on converts in two seasons with the Bombers, leading the CFL in scoring both campaigns.

Medlock said he only signed a one-year deal because of the uncertainty of the league's future collective bargaining agreement.

"I want to play as long as I can and go from there," he said.

When asked what he thought of CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie's comment about possibly starting the season a month earlier, Medlock gave it the thumb's up.

"It'd be nice," he said. "Training camp might be a little bit chillier, but there's nothing like getting some bone bruises on your foot in the cold weather."

Medlock had been one of more than 20 pending Bomber free agents. The club has also given new deals to running back Timothy Flanders, defensive back Derek Jones and offensive linemen Jermarcus Hardrick and Patrick Neufeld.

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press