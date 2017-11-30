Browns-Chargers Capsule

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (25), PASS (4).

CHARGERS Defence — OVERALL (17), RUSH (32), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Rematch of Browns' sole victory last season, 20-17 win on Christmas Eve when Chargers K Josh Lambo missed two field goals. Cleveland was 0-14. ... Winless Browns are second team to start 0-11 in consecutive seasons, joining 1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in infamous club. Those Bucs were expansion team in first two seasons. ... Browns are 1-26 in two seasons under coach Hue Jackson and only 4-44 in past 48 games — worst stretch in NFL history. ... Browns playing first game in Los Angeles since 1993, when they beat both Rams and Raiders. ... Browns travelling to West Coast one day early to better adapt to time difference. ... 2013 All-Pro WR Josh Gordon returning from indefinite NFL suspension and will play first regular-season game since Dec. 21, 2014. ... Rookie QB DeShone Kizer passed for season-high 268 yards last week in loss at Cincinnati. More importantly, Kizer did not have any turnovers after making four in previous start. ... Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett leads team with five sacks in six games. ... K Zane Gonzalez is 11 of 16 on field-goal attempts, but seventh-round pick got vote of confidence from Jackson this week. ... Chargers have won five of seven, surging one game behind leader Kansas City in AFC West. Have legit chance to become first team since 1992 San Diego Chargers to make playoffs after starting 0-4. ... QB Philip Rivers was AFC's top offensive player of last week after passing for 434 yards, three TDs at Dallas. ... Rivers will have longest active starts streak for QB after he makes his 188th straight in regular season and Eli Manning sits for Giants, ending his 210-game streak. ... Chargers still embarrassed by loss to Browns last year. Bolts beat Cleveland on last-second field goal in 2015. ... LA tied for fourth in NFL with 32 sacks, including 10 1/2 for Joey Bosa and 8 1/2 for Melvin Ingram. ... Bolts' plus-9 turnover margin tied for third in league. ... CB Casey Hayward left team during week after brother's death in car crash. Hayward is among NFL's best defensive backs this season with four interceptions. ... Coach Anthony Lynn was Browns' running backs coach from 2007-08. ... Bolts have won two straight by combined 75-24 score at StubHub Center after losing first three regular-season games in temporary home, including pair of two-point heartbreakers. ... Third-string QB Cardale Jones is Cleveland native. ... Fantasy Tip: Chargers WR Keenan Allen has been impossible to cover in last two games, making 23 receptions for 331 yards and three TDs.

___

For more NFL coveage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press