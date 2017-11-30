49ers-Bears Capsule

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (8), PASS (31)

BEARS Defence — OVERALL (12), RUSH (16), PASS (12)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — 49ers are 0-5 on road. ... QB Jimmy Garoppolo makes first start since trade from New England at deadline in October — and third of career. He replaced injured C.J. Beathard (left hip, knee) with just over minute left last week and completed both passes, including TD to Louis Murphy as time expired, in San Francisco debut. Garoppolo comes from suburban Arlington Heights, played at Eastern Illinois. ... K Robbie Gould played for Chicago from 2005-15 and was part of 2006 Super Bowl team. He ranks as Bears' all-time leader in points (1,207), field goals made (276), field goals of at least 50 yards (23). Gould faced Chicago as member of New York Giants last season. He will be playing at Soldier Field for first time since Bears released him prior to 2016 opener. ... WR Marquise Goodwin averaging 21.4 yards per catch, tops in NFL among players with at least 25 receptions. ... RB Carlos Hyde is one of two players in NFL this season leading his team in rushing attempts (157) and receptions (49). Buffalo's LeSean McCoy is other. ... Bears have dropped four straight games. ... Chicago is guaranteed to finish no better than .500 for fifth straight year. ... Coach John Fox is 12-31 in three seasons with Bears. ... Chicago managed 6 yards rushing last week, second lowest in franchise history. ... Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky ranks last among regular QBs with 52.8 per cent completion rate, has been sacked 19 times over seven games. ... RB Jordan Howard ranks fourth in NFL with 847 yards rushing. ... Tarik Cohen ranks fourth among rookie RBs with team-leading 35 receptions. ... K Cairo Santos was 1 of 2 on field goals in Bears debut last week, missing 54-yarder and making 38-yarder. Chicago signed him and waived Connor Barth on Nov. 20. ... Fantasy Tip: Howard could be in for bounce-back game against weak run defence after managing 6 yards on seven attempts against Eagles.

