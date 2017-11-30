Chiefs-Jets Capsule

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (21), PASS (18)

JETS Defence — OVERALL (19), RUSH (26), PASS (15)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both Chiefs and Jets enter game having lost five of last six. Kansas City on three-game skid, while New York has dropped last two. ... In teams' last meeting early in 2016 season, Chiefs intercepted then-Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick six times and forced eight total turnovers. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 5-0 against Jets, while QB Alex Smith is 3-0. ... Smith leads AFC with 68.8 completion percentage and is second with 104.5 quarterback rating. ... Kansas City has plus-6 turnover differential. ... Rookie RB Kareem Hunt is second in NFL with 890 yards rushing. ... TE Travis Kelce has at least one catch in 59 straight games. ... Kansas City ranks third in AFC behind New England and Pittsburgh in net yards with 358.6 per game. ... CB Marcus Peters had two of Chiefs' six INTs in last meeting and leads NFL with 17 INTs and 51 passes defenced since entering league in 2015. ... K Harrison Butker has made franchise-record 23 straight FGs. ... CB Darrelle Revis, signed last week as free agent, expected to make season debut against former team. Revis' second stint with Jets ended when New York didn't bring him back in off-season after subpar year. He played with Jets from 2007-12 and 2015-16. ... Jets look to clinch at least .500 record at home, where they're 3-3 so far. ... QB Josh McCown remains under centre after passing for 307 yards with three TDs last week vs. Carolina, but had crucial fumble in fourth quarter that Panthers returned for go-ahead score. He's one of four QBs with at least 15 TD passes (17) and three runs for scores (3). ... WR Robby Anderson is seventh player in Jets franchise history with TD catch in five straight games, and just fifth to do it in same season. He joins Santana Moss (7, 2003), Brandon Marshall (6, 2015), Bake Turner (6, 1964) and Don Maynard (5, 1963). Anderson has NFL-leading six TD receptions of 20 yards or longer. ... Bilal Powell joins Saints' Mark Ingram as only NFL RBs with 200 or more carries (233) and rushing average of 5.0 or better (5.05) since start of last season. ... LB Demario Davis is only NFL player with 90 or more tackles (92) and four or more sacks (4 1/2). ... Rookie Marcus Maye is one of five AFC safeties with 55 or more tackles (56) and two or more INTs (2). Maye and fellow S Jamal Adams join Buccaneers' Kendell Beckwith and Justin Evans as only pairs of rookie teammates each with 50 or more tackles. ... Fantasy Tip: Chiefs' defence has been vulnerable against pass, big reason for signing of Revis for stretch run. Peters will likely be on Anderson, so Jermaine Kearse could make sneaky play — even against Revis, who will be shaking off rust. Kearse leads Jets with 42 catches and is coming off season-best 105 yards receiving on seven catches vs. Panthers.

