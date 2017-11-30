Amid troubled WCup sales, FIFA set to hit $5.66B target

The backdrop to 2018 World Cup sales — typically in two-tournament deals with the 2022 edition — has included uncertainty over FIFA's exposure to prosecution, falling oil prices, sanctions imposed on Russian businessmen, and issues with the next host in line, Qatar.

"It is complicated, especially in a market where (potential partners) see some crisis around," Le Floc'h acknowledged.

FIFA might not meet the $5.7 billion total revenue it reported for the 2014 World Cup. Then, some deals were signed a decade ago before the global financial downturn.

"The bad time is behind us. In the end, we bring the biggest show on earth," Le Floc'h said at FIFA's hotel base in Moscow ahead of the 2018 tournament draw on Friday in the State Kremlin Palace.

The World Cup is the most-watched sports event. More than 1 billion viewers saw some of the 2014 final, and a global average audience approached 600 million.

Indeed, broadcast deals for 2018 struck six years ago — with Fox and Telemundo in the U.S. and the Qatar-owned network now called BeIN Sports — cushion FIFA from the sponsor problem.

Expected $3 billion broadcast revenue for this World Cup rises from $2.43 billion for the 2014 edition. Sponsors sales were projected to drop by $100 million even before the U.S. team's early exit.

Europe is no longer a prime FIFA target, with the American west coast, Asia and Middle East home to more desirable tech-savvy sponsors.

"We have a clear strategy to embrace our times," said Le Floc'h, who previously worked on World Cup sales until 2000 with the ISL agency. "We are going to be more tuned to the digital era, to be more technological."

The next deal, likely in Russia, could soon be announced with "two good conversations in the pipeline. I can maybe tell you more next week."

More trade with China is also likely, joining 2018 World Cup sponsors Wanda Group, and consumer electronics firms Hisense and Vivo.

"They are leaders in their country, they have ambitions to tackle the world," Le Floc'h said. "And football is the best vector of communications."

By Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press