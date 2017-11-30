'Sarrismo': An ex-banker is revolutionizing Italian soccer

Never a professional player, Sarri began his coaching career with amateur squads in Tuscany. He worked in a bank by day and coached at night.

Sarri rarely lasted long in one place, often fired after only a month on the job for clashing with club ownership.

Born in Naples to Tuscan parents — his father worked in the now-abandoned Italsider steel factory in the city's Bagnoli area — Sarri has belatedly become a fan favourite at San Paolo Stadium.

Along with one huge banner featuring an image of club great Diego Maradona, Napoli's "ultra" supporters in the Curva B also wave a banner with an image of Sarri's bespectacled face.

Yet Sarri remains uncomfortable with all of the adulation.

"If I quit now, nobody would remember me because I have won nothing so far," he said. "Comparisons with Arrigo Sacchi are an insult to him. He won and changed the entire world of football with his footballing philosophy.

"Players like (Marco) van Basten, (Ruud) Gullit and (Frank) Rijkaard became great players after working with Sacchi," Sarri added. "His lessons will be remembered for many years, for a hundred years."

Sarri, however, has been responsible for transforming players like Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon into world-class strikers.

It was Sarri's stroke of genius that made Mertens the standout centre forward that he is today, moving the diminutive Belgium international from the wing to a "false 9" centre forward position following an injury to Arkadiusz Milik early last season.

It was in Sarri's first season at Napoli that Gonzalo Higuain resurrected his career by scoring 36 goals to break a 66-year-old Serie A record.

Higuain transferred to rival Juventus for an Italian-record 90 million euros ($100 million) and could — broken hand permitting — face Napoli on Friday in what is being billed as a potentially decisive match in the title race.

Six-time defending champion Juventus trails Napoli by four points entering the game at San Paolo.

A victory for Napoli would be a massive achievement for Sarri — and for "Sarrismo."

