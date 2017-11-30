Sterling blossoming into Man City's man for the big occasion

The day after Guardiola's clinic in that training session, Sterling — with his back to goal — performed a give-and-go move with Ilkay Gundogan before chipping the goalkeeper to seal City's 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League.

"Now he's full of confidence," Guardiola said. "We spoke last season many times, that he has to discover the pleasure for himself to win games, to score goals. He has to feel that."

Sterling's confidence levels cannot have been high when Guardiola joined City in the off-season of 2016. The winger, who joined City for 49 million pounds (then $76 million) the year before, was the target of lots of online criticism during the 2016 European Championship. At that tournament, Sterling dubbed himself "The Hated One" on Instagram and he would later stop checking his social media accounts because of the abuse.

Guardiola phoned Sterling during Euro 2016 in a show of support. And this year, when Sterling was linked with a swap deal with Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez, Guardiola insisted his player would not be leaving.

Sterling is repaying Guardiola's faith, and is adding an end-product to the chaos he can cause opposing defences with his pace, directness, and movement. He can thank his coach for that.

He is also benefiting from playing in a slightly different position, more of an inside forward now that City has an attacking fullback in Kyle Walker down the right. It means Sterling is in the penalty box more often and getting on the end of more chances.

Next in Sterling's firing line is West Ham on Sunday, when City will be bidding for a 13th straight win in the Premier League. Its current total of 40 points after 14 games has never been bettered in the history of England's top division.

City was also boosted on Thursday by David Silva signing a one-year extension to his contract, tying the playmaker to the club until 2020.

Here are some other things to watch out for this weekend:

PLAYING CATCH-UP

The best Man United can do is simply keep City in sight, but that won't be easy over the next two weekends.

On Saturday, United plays at Arsenal, which has won its last three games to climb to fourth place, before the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Dec. 10.

United is set to be without holding midfielder Nemanja Matic, who went off with a muscle injury in the 4-2 win over Watford on Tuesday.

PAST AND PRESENT

Alan Pardew will begin his tenure as West Bromwich Albion manager with a home match against the club that fired him in December, Crystal Palace.

West Brom hasn't won in any competition since August — a run of 13 games — and is one place above the relegation zone.

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press