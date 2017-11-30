Coaching troubles in the Bundesliga for Bosz and Stoeger

The decision to part company with managing director Joerg Schmadtke last month did not lead to any improvement on the field, and the club's efforts to lure Horst Heldt as his replacement ended on Thursday after his current club, Hannover, refused to let him leave.

"Out of respect for Hannover we have decided at this early stage not to continue the talks," Cologne president Werner Spinner said.

Schmadtke, who joined Cologne in 2013, helped the team secure promotion as champions of the second division in 2014 and oversaw steady progress over the following seasons. However, Schmadtke also allowed top-scorer Anthony Modeste to leave and Cologne has struggled for goals since with only four scored in 13 league games.

Modeste chipped in 25 last season, but no one has filled the gap. Jhon Cordoba, who hasn't scored in the league, is out injured for the rest of the year, French striker Sehrou Guirassy hasn't been taking his chances, and there's only so much you can expect from veteran Claudio Pizarro (39), signed as an emergency measure on Sept. 29.

The long injury list led to a demotion for fitness coach Benjamin Kugel this week, with Stoeger telling the Bild tabloid that he was just looking after the injured players.

Thoughts have already turned to the second division.

Cologne vice-president Toni Schumacher told Kicker magazine on Thursday that the club is better prepared for relegation than it was for its last demotion in 2012.

"The club was in debt at the time and not far from the end," Schumacher said. "Today it's completely different. Almost everything is right, just unfortunately the decisive thing is missing - sporting success."

By Ciaran Fahey, The Associated Press