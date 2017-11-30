Wednesday's Games

Sports Nov 30, 2017

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Montreal 2 Ottawa 1

Boston 3 Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 3 St. Louis 2

Colorado 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Springfield 3 Hartford 1

Utica 2 Rochester 1 (OT)

Syracuse 3 Toronto 1

Belleville 3 Laval 2 (OT)

Texas 5 Grand Rapids 2

Binghamton 3 Lehigh Valley 0

---

NBA

Detroit 131 Phoenix 107

Orlando 121 Oklahoma City 108

Philadelphia 118 Washington 113

New York 115 Miami 86

Toronto 126 Charlotte 113

Houston 118 Indiana 97

Minnesota 120 New Orleans 102

Brooklyn 109 Dallas 104

San Antonio 104 Memphis 95

Golden State 127 L.A. Lakers 123 (OT)

---

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference final

Toronto 1 Columbus 0

(Toronto wins 1-0 on aggregate)

---

By The Canadian Press

