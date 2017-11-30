Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games
NHL
Montreal 2 Ottawa 1
Boston 3 Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim 3 St. Louis 2
Colorado 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Springfield 3 Hartford 1
Utica 2 Rochester 1 (OT)
Syracuse 3 Toronto 1
Belleville 3 Laval 2 (OT)
Texas 5 Grand Rapids 2
Binghamton 3 Lehigh Valley 0
---
NBA
Detroit 131 Phoenix 107
Orlando 121 Oklahoma City 108
Philadelphia 118 Washington 113
New York 115 Miami 86
Toronto 126 Charlotte 113
Houston 118 Indiana 97
Minnesota 120 New Orleans 102
Brooklyn 109 Dallas 104
San Antonio 104 Memphis 95
Golden State 127 L.A. Lakers 123 (OT)
---
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference final
Toronto 1 Columbus 0
(Toronto wins 1-0 on aggregate)
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NFL
Washington at Dallas, 8:25 p.m.
---
NHL
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
---
AHL
Stockton at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
---
NBA
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
