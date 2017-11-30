WHL Roundup: Broncos top Royals in OT

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Glenn Gawdin scored 2:51 into overtime to lift the Swift Current Broncos to a 3-2 win over the Victoria Royals on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Ethan Regnier and Kole Gable also scored for the Broncos (18-5-2).

Jared Freadrich and Tyler Soy supplied the offence for Victoria (18-9-2).

Logan Flodell turned away 35 shots for Swift Current. Griffen Outhouse kicked out 36 shots for the Royals.