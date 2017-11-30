MacKinnon scores in OT to give Avalanche 3-2 win over Jets

Zadorov tied it for the Avalanche with 8:03 remaining, setting up MacKinnon's winner in OT.

"I think, 2-1, you'd like to be able to close it out," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "It was a hard, grinding game. It just wasn't a sharp game."

Winnipeg opened the scoring 8:43 into the first period on Morrissey's third goal of the season. The defender let loose just in front of the blue line to beat Varlamov for his first goal since Oct. 26.

The Jets came into the game 11-1-2 this season when scoring first.

The Avalanche tied it on Kerfoot's power-play goal with 6:37 left in the opening period. During a strange sequence, MacKinnon put a shot on Hellebuyck from inside the circle and J.T. Compher tipped the rebound in front to Kerfoot. Kerfoot's backhander hit the back of the net just as Hellebuyck shook off his mask and helmet after a strap came loose.

Hellebuyck quickly pleaded his case to officials but the goal stood. The rule states play should be stopped immediately if a goalie has lost his mask and/or helmet unless the opposing team has an impending scoring opportunity.

"I have a helmet on my forehead and it was about to fall off," Hellebuyck said. "I don't know, it's a little dangerous to me."

The Avalanche finished 2 of 5 on the power play, while Winnipeg was 0 for 4.

NOTES: Colorado D Anton Lindholm, who'd been out with a broken jaw since Nov. 4, celebrated his 23rd birthday with a return to the lineup. ... G Steve Mason suffered a concussion Saturday against the San Jose Sharks and was designated for injured reserve. ... The Avalanche assigned D Chris Bigras and D Andrei Mironov to AHL San Antonio and recalled Duncan Siemens, who was a healthy scratch Wednesday. ... LW Gabriel Landeskog began his four-game suspension for his crosscheck against Calgary on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Las Vegas on Friday night.

Avalanche: Host New Jersey on Friday night.

By Brent W. New, The Associated Press