Travis leads Stanford past Montana 70-54

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford freshman Daejon Davis, coming off a nightmarish 11-turnover game, scored 17 points to help spark the Cardinal to a 70-54 win over Montana on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

"Wins feel great regardless of my stats. If I turn the ball over 100 times and we win, I'm happy for my team," Davis said.

Reid Travis scored 20 points and Michael Humphrey added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinal (4-5), which lost three straight last week at the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon. It was the seventh time in nine games Travis has scored at least 20.

Montana (4-3) led 50-44 with just under 10 minutes left, but was outscored 26-4 the rest of the way, including 14-0 to finish the game. They missed their final nine shots and were 17 of their last 19.

Stanford coach Jerod Haase has stayed with Davis despite early-season ups and downs. Davis still had five turnovers in 38 minutes against Montana, but his 11 giveaways came against a Portland State team that aggressively pressed.

"Part of that was on me. We weren't fully prepared for the press," Haase said. "He's a tough kid and very talented player. He's going to continue to improve just as you saw tonight."

Davis, who only began playing point guard as a high school senior, said he's gotten support from his coaches and teammates. "Everybody believes in me. I have to believe in myself," he said.

Montana coach Travis DeCuire said it was probably bad timing for his team to face Davis when he was going to be motivated to play well at home. "He's growing up," DeCuire said. "He's very capable of being a really good basketball player."

Michael Oguine scored 19 points and Bobby Moorehead had a season-high 16 points for the Grizzlies, who shot 29 per cent from the field, including 4 for 25 from the 3-point arc.

