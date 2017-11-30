No. 1 Duke uses late run to pull away from Indiana 91-81

"We're exhausted," Krzyzewski said. "They're dead right now, but they certainly played those 5 minutes at the end with an incredible will to win."

Indiana was led by Robert Johnson with 17 points and De'Ron Davis with 16 as its three-game winning streak came to an end.

Duke appeared to seize control with a 10-4 spurt to close the first half and another 10-4 run to start the second for a 52-42 lead.

Instead of pulling away, though, the Hoosiers scored seven straight, tied the score at 57 on Collin Hartman's long 3-pointer and took a 61-59 lead when Hartman made two free throws with 12:17 left.

For the next 10 minutes, the teams essentially played to a draw. Neither team could take more than a two-possession lead until Gary Trent Jr. capped the big spurt with a three-point play that made it 86-77 with 2:24 left.

"I think it gave us kind of a baseline standard of where we've got to play every night," Johnson said of the Hoosiers' effort.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Few teams could get through an opening stretch like this. The fact the Blue Devils may mean they're even better than advertised. But first they'll take advantage of a short, well-earned break.

Indiana: The Hoosiers fought valiantly. They played defence, took care of the ball and hung around most of the game. It was an impressive performance, a better effort and the first significant indication new coach Archie Miller has things on track in Bloomington.

KEY NUMBERS

Duke: Shot 55 per cent from the field but was 3 of 17 on 3-pointers. ... The Blue Devils committed only eight turnovers and had a 33-31 rebounding advantage. ... Ended a three-game road losing streak. ... Earned Krzyzewski's 499th career win outside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Indiana: Juwan Morgan had 14 points and six rebounds while Hartman scored a season-high 11. ... The Hoosiers finished with only nine turnovers but went 16 of 26 from the free throw line. ... Indiana was 5 of 21 on 3s.

THEY SAID IT

Duke: "It was different," Bagley said of his first true road game. "But we locked in defensively and we went on runs and that's what put us over the top."

Indiana: "Assembly Hall was all it's cracked up to be tonight," Miller said. "Hopefully we can provide them with a win in that type of environment."

PUTT PUTT

On an emotional night, the halftime putting contest between two pro golfers drew a roar like the final hole of the U.S. Open.

Two-time major winner Fuzzy Zoeller and PGA Tour golfer Jeff Overton both putted from one baseline inside Assembly Hall to the other, trying to put the ball through a narrow window in a sign.

Zoeller's shot missed to the right.

But Overton's rolled almost perfectly through the middle, bringing the crowd to its feet as Overton was fist-pumping to midcourt. By making the putt, a fan won trip for four to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts South Dakota on Saturday, its first home game since Nov. 20.

Indiana: Opens Big Ten play Saturday at Michigan.

