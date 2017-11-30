Cornhuskers use late run to put away Boston College 71-62

Boston College: The Eagles entered the game off their best start in seven years, and now possible trouble looms. Much depends on the seriousness of Hawkins' injury.

Nebraska: The schedule gets much tougher now. The next four games are against No. 3 Michigan State (road), No. 12 Minnesota (home), No. 25 Creighton (road) and No. 2 Kansas (home).

"Who wouldn't want to play against four of the best programs in the country?" Taylor said. "It's going to be hard, but it's an opportunity to show the world what Nebraska basketball is and to get better. I'm excited, and I know our guys are excited and we hope for the best."

RILEY IN THE HOUSE

Mike Riley, fired as the Huskers' football coach on Saturday, attended the game with his wife, Dee. Miles said he had gotten a call from an associate athletic director asking if he had extra tickets for the Rileys.

Miles said Riley told him he planned to be in Lincoln for a while and that he hoped to go to some games.

"He is a man of class and grace and dignity," Miles said, "so it's good to have that kind of fan with us."

HE SAID IT

"This year we've been putting halves together, but not a full game. Today, they made their runs, but we stayed strong. We never lost the lead, so it's just a sign of growth. Hopefully, we can build on that." - Taylor.

UP NEXT

Boston College visits Hartford on Saturday.

Nebraska visits No. 3 Michigan State on Sunday.

