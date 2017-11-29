Jackson's 17 leads Omaha past Drake 75-73 for 1st win

OMAHA, Neb. — Zach Jackson scored 17 points including 1 of 2 free throws with two seconds left and Omaha got its first win of the season, beating Drake 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Reed Timmer's 3-pointer with three seconds left brought Drake within 74-73 and Timmer immediately fouled Jackson to send him to the line. KJ Robinson's layup with 13 seconds to go gave Omaha (1-7) the lead 74-70. Daniel Norl made back-to-back 3s with 9:51 left to put the Mavericks on top the rest of the way.

Jackson shot 7 for 10 from the field and Norl scored 16, missing just one of his five 3-point attempts. The Mavericks were 29 of 58 shooting including 10 of 25 from 3-point range.

Gram Woodward and Nick McGlynn each scored 13 to lead Drake (4-2), Timmer had 12, Ore Arogundade had 11 and De'Antae McMurray 10.