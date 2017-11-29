South Alabama downs Southern Miss 69-61 behind Sikes, McGee

MOBILE, Ala. — Rodrick Sikes scored 20 points, Herb McGee added a career-high 19, and South Alabama beat Southern Miss 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Josh Ajayi scored 13 points and Nick Davis grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds and had five blocks for the Jaguars (5-3), who made 11 of 29 3-pointers, led by McGee with four and Sikes with three.

McGee hit three 3s in South Alabama's opening 23-2 run and the Jaguars never trailed en route to a 40-19 halftime lead after holding the Golden Eagles to 25.9 per cent shooting in the half.

Southern Miss cut the deficit to 67-58 on Dominic Magee's free throw after a 12-0 run, but got no closer.