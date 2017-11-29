Binghamton rolls to 85-64 win over Delaware State

DOVER, Del. — J.C. Show scored 17 points and Binghamton rolled to 85-64 win over Delaware State on Wednesday night.

Show was 6 of 10 from the field including five 3-pointers for the Bearcats (4-4). Thomas Bruce and Fard Muhammad added 14 points apiece and Everson Davis chipped in 11. Bruce led the team with 10 rebounds, earning his fourth double-double this season.

The Bearcats averaged 58.5 per cent shooting from the field, 83 per cent from the line and 52 per cent (13 of 25) from 3-point range.

Binghamton jumped to a 25-9 start capped by a Muhammad 3-pointer with 11:25 to go in the half and led all the way, building to a 46-29 advantage by halftime.