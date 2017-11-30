DeMarre Carroll helps Nets beat Mavericks 109-104

It was a missed opportunity for the Mavericks.

"It's lack of execution," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "It's on me, I had the wrong in the game. I've got to get guys in there that can go and get the ball. In the second half they beat us to multiple loose balls."

Brooklyn struggled at the free-throw line, going 14 of 25 attempts.

"It might be mental at this point," Carroll said. "We can't be a really good team missing free throws like that and I think we will, but we got to get in the gym, take it upon ourselves individually to knock down free throws."

Dallas was 17 of 21.

TIP-INS

Nets: Dinwiddie made his eighth straight start in place of D'Angelo Russell, who sustained a knee injury Nov. 11. ... Brooklyn led 48-47 at halftime.

Mavericks: G Yogi Ferrell played 10 games for Brooklyn during the 2016-17 season before getting release and signing a contract with Dallas. Ferrell had eight points.

OFF DAY

Carlisle was frustrated during his postgame media availability and was disappointed that his team had to have a league-mandated day off on Thursday

"Just to prove that in the NBA no bad deed goes punished," Carlisle said. "We play like this and our players get a day off. We've got a lot of thinking to do about how we want to finish this homestand."

BIG WIN

The Nets won two of three games on their road trip, and had a strong showing in a loss to the Houston Rockets. For coach Kenny Atkinson it was a big step in the right direction after entering the trip with a 2-7 record on the road.

"You hate to say there are big games in an NBA season because it's so long, but we talked about getting two on this trip," Atkinson said. "We knew it was going to be a tough trip. The fact that we got two and had a good fight in Houston, that's real positive for us going forward."

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Atlanta on Saturday.

Mavericks: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Sean Shapiro, The Associated Press