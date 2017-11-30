No. 23 TCU beats Belmont 87-76 in return to AP rankings

"They're just a really good offensive rebounding team," Belmont coach Rick Byrd said. "I know that we're easier to rebound against than Kansas or some of the people they're going to play later on, but it's still going to be a strength of theirs."

Alex Robinson had a four-point play after getting fouled on a 3-pointer and Brodziansky and Jalen Fisher each had three-point plays following layups during a 15-0 run that put the Horned Frogs up 36-16 in the first half.

Desmond Bane made all six free throws and scored 12 points for TCU, and Jaylen Fisher had seven points and eight assists.

BIG MAN FROM DEEP

Brodziansky hit three of his 3-pointers in a span of 55 seconds early in the first half, the latter giving TCU a 15-6 lead. "When Vlad's shooting 3s like that, we're going to be good throughout the game. We just have to close out a little better than we did defensively," Miller said.

HELPERS

Belmont's Austin Luke, who grew up in the Dallas area, matched Fisher for the game high in assists with eight. The Horned Frogs, who came in 10th nationally in assists, were right on their average of 20.

1K AND COUNTING

Byrd coached his 1,001st game at Belmont, with his record falling to 666-335. The 64-year-old wasn't aware that he was close the milestone until he was told before No. 1,000 that his record was 666-333. Now he just wants a win to get off that dubious number. "You don't do this and think you're going to be at one place and coach that many games," said Byrd, in his 32nd year with the Bruins and 37th overall.

THE TAKEAWAY

Belmont: It was another competitive loss for the Bruins against a Power Five opponent. They lost by four points at Washington in the opener before beating Vanderbilt by nine at home. Prospects look good for Belmont's eighth NCAA Tournament appearance since 2006, and first since 2015.

TCU: The Horned Frogs have had a hard time pulling away from opponents that appear to be outmatched, an issue that goes back to the opener against Louisiana-Monroe. The Bruins were within seven points in the final 2 minutes.

UP NEXT

Belmont: Green Bay at home Saturday.

TCU: Yale at home Saturday.

