Simonds scores 15 points in Georgia State's 63-53 win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — D'Marcus Simonds scored 15 points and Georgia State used a big run to start the second half in defeating Alabama A&M 63-53 on Wednesday night.

Devin Mitchell added 12 points and Malik Benlevi 10 for the Panthers (5-2).

Alabama A&M had a 14-7 lead but Georgia State's defence held the Bulldogs without a field goal for more than seven minutes with the teams tied at 29 at the half.

Georgia State opened the second half scoring the first five points and used a 9-3 run to take a 38-32 lead with 15:45 remaining, eventually going up by 12.