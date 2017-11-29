Gray leads Houston to 75-66 win over New Orleans

HOUSTON — Rob Gray scored 23 points and Houston went 8 for 8 from the foul line in the final 28 seconds to hold off New Orleans 75-66 on Wednesday night.

New Orleans made its four 3-pointers and shot 54 per cent in the second half but the Cougars never faltered. After the Privateers closed within five with 2:17 to play, Armoni Brooks knocked down a 3-pointer and Gray followed with a layup for a 10-point lead at 1:13.

Travin Thibodeaux had 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting for New Orleans with Troy Green adding 16 with eight rebounds and six assists.

Houston (5-1) was more opportunistic, turning 20 New Orleans turnovers into 25 points while the Privateers only got 11 out of 18 Cougar giveaways. New Orleans (1-5) was just 8 of 16 from the foul line to get outscored by 10.