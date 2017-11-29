Burke, McConnell help Robert Morris beat Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Dachon Burke had 21 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks and Matty McConnell had 18 points on Wednesday night to lead Robert Morris to an 81-74 win over Youngstown State.

McConnell hit three 3-pointers, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists. Jon Williams and Koby Thomas scored 11 points apiece and Charles Bain added 10 for Robert Morris (3-3).

McConnell hit a 3-pointer — the first points by either team in nearly three minutes — to give the Colonials a 74-69 lead with 1:23 to go. Youngstown State's Jeremiah Ferguson answered with a layup 27 seconds later, but Robert Morris hit 7 of 8 free throws — including 4-of-4 by McConnell — from there to seal it.

Devin Haygood had 15 points, on 7-of-9 shooting, and Braun Hartfield scored 12 for Youngstown State (2-5). The Governors made just 3 of 16 from 3-point range.