OHL: Mascherin powers Rangers past Attack

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Adam Mascherin scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers downed the Owen Sound Attack 5-4 on Wednesday evening in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kole Sherwood racked up the winning goal for the Rangers (16-9-2) at 12:11 of the third period. Greg Meireles and Rickard Hugg also scored for Kitchener.

Nick Suzuki, Maksim Sushko, Sean Durzi and Chase Campbell supplied the offence for the Attack (13-10-2).

Luke Richardson combined with Chris McGonigle for 28 saves for the Rangers.