Walton gets hot in Longwood's 84-59 win over Bluefield

FARMVILLE, Va. — Isaiah Walton made five 3-pointers and scored 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting, and Longwood beat NAIA Bluefield 84-59 on Wednesday night.

Longwood's 16-0 first-half run over seven minutes set the tone. Walton scored eight straight during the stretch with free throws, layups, a jumper and a dunk.

Walton was 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range and the Lancers shot 12 of 28 (43 per cent) from distance. The Ramblin' Rams suffered from 3-point range going just 5 of 33 (15.2).

Jashaun Smith scored 14 points and B.K. Ashe, Charles Glover and Kamil Chapman all scored 10 apiece for Longwood (2-5), which won its second straight.