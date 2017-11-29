Carroll leads Oklahoma State past Austin Peay, 79-63

STILLWATER, Okla. — What looked like a comfortable Oklahoma State blowout victory turned into a much closer battle than anticipated, but in the end, the Cowboys prevailed.

Jeffrey Carroll came off the bench to score 17 points, with five rebounds and three assists, as Oklahoma State held on for a 79-63 victory over Austin Peay on Wednesday night, after allowing a 23-point second half lead dwindle into the single digits.

Tavarius Shine and Lindy Waters each scored 12 points for Oklahoma State (6-1).

"They obviously gave us some problems in some areas tonight," said Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton. "But I'm proud of our guys for figuring out a way to be efficient enough offensively at the end and to get enough stops to finish the game and get out of here with a double-digit victory."

Dayton Gumm scored 19 points and Terry Taylor added 15 points and 11 rebounds — eight offensive — for Austin Peay (3-4), which had won its previous two games by 35 and 42 points.

"There's no moral victories, but our kids fought," said Governors coach Matt Figger. "We never had any quit in us. I watched other films of the teams they played and (OSU) jumped on (its opponents) quick and those teams kind of caved into it because Oklahoma State is big and quick and athletic. We didn't quit."

Oklahoma State took a 21-point lead into halftime, and increased it to 49-26 early in the second half before Austin Peay made their best push of the night and made an entire arena nervous.

The Governors reeled off a 15-2 run over the next four-plus minutes, making it 51-41 with 14:08 remaining after Chris Porter-Bunton's free throw. Oklahoma State maintained anywhere from an eight- to a 12-point advantage the rest of the way, though, finally putting the game out of reach on Thomas Dziagwa's 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:10 remaining that made it 73-58.

BIG PICTURE

Austin Peay: The Governors showed a lot of character and determination in turning a would-be blowout into a close game that was in doubt until the final two minutes. The improvement in the second half was noticeable in several areas. After attempting just four free throws in the first half (making two), Austin Peay was 13 of 17 in the second. After forcing just four turnovers and scoring zero points off them in the opening half, the Governors induced 13 more turnovers, scoring seven points off them. And after securing just one steal in the first half, they had five in the second.