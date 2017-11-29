Lynch lifts Crunch over Marlies 3-1

TORONTO — Kevin Lynch had the eventual winner in the second period as the Syracuse Crunch topped the Toronto Marlies 3-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Chris DiDomenico and Cory Conacher, into an empty net, scored as Syracuse (8-9-4) won its fourth straight game. Louis Domingue made 27 saves for the win.

Frederik Gauthier had the only goal for the Marlies (16-5-0), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Garret Sparks stopped 30 shots in net.

The Crunch did not score on their four power plays and Toronto went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.