Phillips, free throws lift Tennessee Tech by Lipscomb 86-80

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Curtis Phillips scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and Tennessee Tech scored 11 of their final 15 points in the last two minutes from the foul line to defeat Lipscomb 86-80 on Wednesday night.

Mason Ramsey and Stephaun Adams added 15 points apiece for the Eagles (7-1), who went 23 of 30 from the line after intermission and 37 of 49 for the game for their best start in 12 years.

Garrison Mathews had 18 points, Kenny Cooper 16 and Rob Marberry 15 for the Bison (4-3), who were 13 of 24 from the line.

The teams combined for 56 fouls, 73 free throws and 37 turnovers while going a combined 8 of 40 from 3-point range. However, Lipscomb shot 59 per cent and Tennessee Tech 56 per cent from the field in the second half despite a combined 2 of 15 behind the arc.