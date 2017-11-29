Vital leads UConn to a 77-73 overtime win against Columbia

A missed 3-pointer by Anderson gave Columbia the ball back. But Vital stole an inbounds pass from Hickman and hit both ends of a 1-and-1 to seal the win.

"I'm proud of the guys, their resiliency," said coach Kevin Ollie. "Coming back from down 10 points with 10 minutes left in the game and toughening it out."

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies, coming off a 35-point loss to Arkansas, played without guard Alterique Gilbert, who is dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired left shoulder and forwards Isaiah Whaley and Eric Cobb. Whaley had his wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday and Cobb is still recovering from a sprained ankle he suffered against Boston University on Nov. 19. Vital played despite a shoulder injury suffered last week.

"The shoulder was hurt the whole game," Vital said. "But, my team needed me and I needed them and we were able to stick it out."

Columbia has not played a home game yet this season, but has not been embarrassed on the road. The Lions lost by 15 at Villanova on Nov. 10, and 14 at Penn State on Nov. 17.

FROM LONG RANGE

Columbia was 7 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half, but was just 3 of 14 after intermission. Both teams finished 10 of 29 on 3-point shots. Vital was 7 of 12 from behind the arc, while the rest of his team was just 3 of 17.

BENCH WARM

Vital and Diarra accounted for all of UConn's 40 points from the bench, while Columbia got just 10 from their reserves. Diarra's double-double was the first for UConn this season.

UP NEXT

Columbia: The Lions have one more road game on Saturday at Albany before playing their home opener against Quinnipiac on Dec. 4.

UConn: The Huskies face Monmouth in Hartford Saturday afternoon, before next Tuesday's showdown against former Big East rival Syracuse in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

By Pat Eaton-Robb, The Associated Press