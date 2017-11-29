No. 13 UNC beats Michigan 86-71 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Michigan: The Wolverines started with an efficient attack that spread the court, knocked down 3-pointers and caught UNC backdoor. Charles Matthews even banked in a 3 to beat the shot clock and cap an 8-for-8 shooting start. But the Wolverines shot roughly 35 per cent from there, including 6 of 30 from behind the arc, with execution that frustrated coach John Beilein — who said his team lacked first-half "grit" and "got what we deserved."

"I think North Carolina might be that good, and we're definitely not that bad," Beilein said. "But we just certainly played bad, poorly today. We've just got to take it."

UNC: While the Tar Heels let loose some pent-up frustration, it helped, too, that they were back home for the first time in two weeks after an extended trip west that included a win at Stanford before three PK80 games in Portland, Oregon.

"It was a little bit of a relief on Monday morning when we got here," said junior Kenny Williams, who had 12 points. "just because we were out there for so long."

ROLLING AGAIN

Maye had eight points on 3-for-13 shooting against Michigan State, but made 11 of 16 shots for his fifth 20-point game this season.

"I kind of wanted to bounce back from our game against Michigan State," Maye said. "I think all of us did."

TIP-INS

North Carolina didn't miss consecutive shots from the field at any point and shot 65 per cent during that first half. ... This was the first meeting since UNC's 77-71 win in the 1993 NCAA title game that included Chris Webber famously calling a late timeout that the Wolverines didn't have. UNC honoured members of that '93 team during a first-half timeout, too. ... Michigan is 2-6 in Challenge road games. ... UNC made 7 of 15 3-point attempts, with Berry and Kenny Williams each making three.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines host Indiana in their Big Ten opener Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to Charlotte to face Davidson on Friday.

By Aaron Beard, The Associated Press