Reggie Jackson scores 23 points, Pistons rout Suns 131-107

The Suns were coming off a 104-99 victory in Chicago on Tuesday night, while Detroit had Tuesday off after the win in Boston.

"We weren't as sharp as we needed to be against that team," Phoenix coach Jay Triano said. "They had a day to prepare and we didn't, and they went right past us and made every play they wanted to make."

Harris scored 14 points and the Pistons had a season-best 36 points in the first quarter. Detroit shot 62.5 per cent in the period to build a 17-point lead.

Phoenix continued to struggle in the second, falling behind by 32 points. Detroit led 69-41 at halftime, outshooting the Suns 63 per cent to 44.7 per cent. Harris had 16 points in the half, and Reggie Jackson added 15.

"We have a lot of guys who are making winning plays right now," Pistons rookie Luke Kennard said. "Reggie is playing great basketball, and when he does that, we can be a really good team."

The Pistons led by as many as 36 in the second half.

"We didn't guard anyone in the second half, which you don't like to see, but they really never cut into the lead until the last few minutes," Van Gundy said. "We were still playing well offensively until the end."

TIP INS

Suns: Josh Jackson spent his first two years of high school at Consortium (now Voyageur) Prep, located four miles from Little Caesars Arena. . One night after using 7-footers Tyson Chandler and Dragan Bender as his starting centre and power forward in Chicago, Suns coach Jay Triano changed things against the Pistons. Marquese Chriss and former Piston Greg Monroe started, while Chandler didn't play.

Pistons: Drummond hit all three free-throw attempts against Phoenix, and is shooting 63 per cent from the line this season. Drummond entered the season as the worst free-throw shooter in NBA history, having made 38.1 per cent of his attempts over five seasons.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Boston on Saturday.

Pistons: At Washington on Friday night.

By Dave Hogg, The Associated Press