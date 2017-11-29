No. 3 Notre Dame routs No. 22 Michigan 83-63

It was 43-34 at halftime and 62-49 after three quarters. Notre Dame then started the fourth with a 14-2 run to break the game open.

Ogunbowale tied her career high in scoring. She also had 32 points against Ohio State in March.

The Wolverines simply had no answer for her defensively.

"I think tonight, they got a taste of one of the best players in the country in Arike," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "Now, how can we defend that? Who's going to make that their mission?"

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish had to rally from double-digit deficits in wins over Oregon State and South Carolina, but Notre Dame avoided that type of hole against Michigan. The Irish began the game with 5-foot-11 Marina Mabrey guarding the 5-7 Flaherty, and that worked well in helping Notre Dame to a fast start.

Michigan: The Wolverines were at their best during a second-quarter stretch in which Flaherty did less of the shooting. Flaherty and Thome are the only Michigan players averaging over 10 points a game, so the question is whether the Wolverines have enough balance to beat top teams that can defend Flaherty well.

ON THE BOARDS

Notre Dame outrebounded Michigan 42-28, which was important on a night when the Wolverines generally took good care of the ball. Michigan had only one turnover in the first half and nine in the game.

"Great teams gotta be able to rebound and gotta be able to take care of the basketball," Arico said. "We've kind of alternated nights, but this was a good sign for me, because now I know they're capable of doing that. This was the fewest turnovers we've had on the year, and against a real quality opponent."

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish take on UConn on Sunday.

Michigan: The Wolverines play at LIU Brooklyn on Saturday.

